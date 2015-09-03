(Adds fund manager comments, details on Pershing Square)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Richard Valdmanis
BOSTON, Sept 2 Hedge fund mogul William Ackman,
one of last year's best performers, joined a string of high
profile managers in reporting deep losses for August as global
markets tumbled amid fears over slower growth in China.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, which makes
concentrated bets on a small number of stocks, told clients on
Wednesday that its Pershing Square LP fund fell 7.7 percent last
month, leaving it flat on the year with a 0.06 percent gain.
The firm's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio dropped 9.2
percent, and is now down 0.1 percent for the year, erasing a 10
percent gain it had at the end of July, two sources familiar
with the numbers said. Last year the fund gained 40 percent,
beating the Standard & Poor's 13.7 percent gain.
Ackman warned investors in a letter last week that tumbling
markets had wiped out gains. The decline
moderated slightly when the market rebounded some late last
week.
The shift of fortunes shows how much market volatility,
sparked by sharp declines in Chinese stock prices, has
hurt the world's most prominent investors.
Although some investors, like managers, grumbled about
August's rout, several said hedge funds were largely still
beating the broader market. The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 6
percent in August while the average hedge fund lost 2.2 percent,
data from Hedge Fund Research show.
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors closed the month with a 6
percent loss, while Dan Benton's Andor Capital, which invests
heavily in technology stocks, fell 4.5 percent, investors said.
Viking Global Investors dropped 2.1 percent in August but is
still up 7.4 percent for the year, a person who saw the number
said.
On Monday, David Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, and
Daniel Loeb, who leads Third Point, said they each lost roughly
5 percent last month, while Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners
fell 4.3 percent. Greenlight is now down nearly 14 percent for
the year, one of the industry's most high-profile losses.
Activist investors such as Ackman and Rosenstein are seen as
being especially vulnerable to market downturns since many of
their investments involve buying undervalued stocks and holding
them while trying to persuade corporations to unlock value.
Clifton Robbins's Blue Harbour Group, which also tends to
invest in activist situations, fell 2.56 percent last month and
Scott Ferguson's Sachem Head Capital guided investors that its
returns would be off roughly 2 percent, investors said.
There were also winners. Investors said Visium Asset
Management's Balance Fund inched up 0.57 percent last month,
gaining 11.2 percent for the year. The HG Vora Special
Opportunities fund is up 8 percent for the year after rising
0.20 percent in August. Newcomer Clearfield Capital, which
counts Ackman among its investors, was flat on the month and is
flat on the year, people familiar with the funds' returns said.
