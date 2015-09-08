Sept 8 Billionaire hedge fund manager William
Ackman, whose investments include companies tied to China's
growth, said the world's second-largest economy may be on the
verge of a bigger currency devaluation and could face a major
recession.
"I think their recent small devaluation could be the
beginning of a larger one," Ackman, who runs Pershing Square
Capital Management, told Fox Business Network in an interview.
"I think they could solve a lot of their problems by letting
their currency depreciate. And I think ultimately that's where
they're going to end up," the activist investor said, according
to excerpts of the interview.
Economists have said weaker trade data might prompt more
easing after the country devalued the yuan on Aug. 11. The
surprise move caused huge ructions in financial markets across
the globe and spurred large losses across the hedge fund
industry.
Ackman's Pershing Square LP Fund took a 7.7 percent hit in
the aftermath, but on Tuesday he told Fox he was still "bullish"
on China over the long term.
Ackman's biggest investments, including Valeant
Pharmaceuticals and candymaker Mondelez, are based in
North America but sell their goods in China. Speaking about
chocolate and chewing gum, which Mondelez sells, Ackman said:
"It's sort of the luxury, small ticket consumption, the kind of
thing I think will do very well in China over the long period."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Michael Flaherty; Editing
by Ken Wills)