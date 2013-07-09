July 9 Shares of FedEx Corp rose as much
as 8 percent on Tuesday on speculation that billionaire investor
William Ackman would make a big investment in the world's No.2
package delivery company.
Ackman wrote to clients on Monday asking them to commit $1
billion to two new funds by the end of next week to invest in a
major U.S. company that he did not name.
"The increasing volume in shares and options is being
attributed to talk that activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing
Square might be taking a stake in FedEx," said WhatsTrading.com
options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
Ackman said the large-cap company he had in mind was engaged
in a simple and predictable business that had high barriers to
entry.
Its stock also traded at a lower earnings multiple than its
most comparable competitor, he said.
Market speculation centered on FedEx as the company that
best fit Ackman's description.
The company's shares trade at 13.9 times forward 12-month
earnings estimates of the most accurate analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine. Shares of larger rival United Parcel
Service Inc trade at 16.6 times.
FedEx spokesman Jess Bunn said the company had no comment. A
spokeswoman for Ackman was not immediately available.
"We agree that the (FedEx) valuations are attractive but
we're not convinced that there is an opportunity for an activist
investor to catalyst a big operational improvement at FedEx like
there was at Canadian Pacific," Morningstar analyst Keith
Schoonmaker said.
A $1 billion investment would get Ackman a 3.2 percent stake
in FedEx, based on the company's market value of $31.32 billion
as of July 8.
Ackman has been investing in transport companies and fought
a bitter proxy battle last year to overhaul Canadian Pacific
, Canada's No. 2 railway.
FedEx shares were up 7 percent at $105.94 in heavy afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. UPS shares were up 3
percent.
Option volume on FedEx was running eight times the daily
average with 60,000 calls and 21,000 puts crossing the tape
during the first half of Tuesday's trading session, according to
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
