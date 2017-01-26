BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
NEW YORK Jan 26 Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months but has declined to identify them.
Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees $10.9 billion in assets, committed 4 percent of its capital to "new undisclosed position #1" late last year and has already made money in it, the company told investors in an update on Thursday.
In early 2017, the hedge fund added another position, committing 9 percent of its capital to "new undisclosed position #2." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.