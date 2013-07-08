By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, July 8
BOSTON, July 8 Hedge fund manager William Ackman
is ready to bet big on an unnamed U.S. company and is asking
pension funds and endowments to commit $1 billion to two new
funds by the end of next week to help him make that investment.
"We are launching two new co-investment funds PS V, L.P. and
PS V International," Ackman wrote in a three-page letter dated
July 8 and seen by Reuters. "Because of confidentiality
considerations, it is not prudent for us to share the target
company name with all of our 500+ investors," he added.
Ackman, whose $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management
has made winning bets on U.S. corporate icons like Procter &
Gamble and McDonalds, offered only hints about
his target. Essentially, he is asking investors to trust him by
committing at least $1 million by July 17. The funds must be
wired by next Friday, July 19.
One unnamed institutional investor is ready to commit $200
million, Ackman wrote in the letter.
A spokeswoman for Ackman declined to comment on the matter.
To whet investors' appetite Ackman said the business is
"simple, predictable, and free-cash-flow -generative and enjoys
high barriers to entry." But like many of the companies Ackman
invests in, this one has room to perform better and its stock
price therefore trades at "substantially lower multiple of
earnings than its most comparable competitor," he wrote.
For Ackman and his fund, this may mark his biggest
investment since he unveiled a $1 billion short bet against
nutritional supplements company Herbalife late last
year.
While Ackman has one of the best performance records in the
$2.25 trillion hedge fund industry, this year's returns have
been tepid, with gains of only about 6 percent in the first
half.
Eventually Ackman said the target company's name will come
out because the New York-based hedge fund will be forced to make
a regulatory filing when it acquires 5 percent of the company.
Looking ahead, Ackman said he plans to "engage with the
company's management and board."
This might send a chill down corporate America's spine
because chief executives at two companies where Ackman is
involved have recently lost their jobs: Ron Johnson at JC Penney
and Bob McDonald at Procter & Gamble.
Ackman has made similarly concentrated bets before,
including one on retailer Target when he launched a
special purpose vehicle in 2007. That fund lost some 90 percent
in value forcing Ackman to apologize to investors and call it a
great disappointment.