By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, July 10
Hedge fund manager William
Ackman's strong returns have made him into one of Wall Street's
biggest managers, but even he may struggle to raise $1 billion
in the next week for a single stock fund whose target he won't
identify, say investors.
One of his clients, the Public Employees Retirement
Association of New Mexico, which first invested with Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management in 2010, has already said it
will take a pass on the new special investment vehicle,
unwilling to hand over so much cash for such a long time.
"We were notified of the PS (Pershing Square) special
vehicle, but will not be investing as it has a longer lock-up
than what we'd like," said Jason Goeller, who oversees hedge
fund investments at the $13 billion pension fund.
Ackman, an activist investor whose taste for shaking up
staid corporations has earned clients an average 16 percent a
year over his firm's eight-year lifetime, set the $2.25 trillion
hedge fund industry buzzing this week with his latest offer: a
new special investment vehicle with a three-year lockup until
Sept. 30, 2016.
In a letter, seen by Reuters, he says it will pay off "if we
are successful in effectuating change." He will not name the
company for fear of having someone else step in front of him and
he has put an usually aggressive timeframe - 10 days - on
raising the $1 billion needed at a time investors are taking
more not less time to finalize investment choices.
A spokeswoman for Pershing Square declined to comment.
Calling the offer "a big ask" and comparing it to writing
Ackman a "blank check", a handful of industry investors
speculated that many potential clients will say no just as New
Mexico is doing.
"This is going to be a much tougher slog than when he raised
money for the fund that invested in Target," said a person who
allocates money to hedge funds but did not want to be identified
as he mulls his own allocations. He was referring to one of
Ackman's previous special-purpose vehicles that invested with
retailer Target and had to be shut down after 90 percent of the
money was lost.
While losses in the Target-only fund were accelerated by the
use of options to leverage the bet, Ackman is doing it
differently now. "We do not intend to use a material amount of
financial or option leverage, if any," he said adding that if
the uses options to acquire the stock of the unnamed company,
they will be converted to stock as soon as possible.
The Target fund is a black mark on Ackman's record, but his
other special-purpose investment bets on Sears and Burger King
fared better.
Even though a good number of investors may shy away because
the proposition appears risky, there is bound to be interest.
"This is a bet on his investment acumen," said Stewart
Massey, chief investment officer at Massey Quick which invests
with hedge funds for individuals and institutions.
This year's returns are modest - up 6.3 percent after fees
in the first half while the broader Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 12.6 percent - but Pershing Square's long-term returns
are among the best in the industry.
"People want to feel like they are part of something special
and this can make them feel that," said one person who has money
with Ackman now and speculated on how the money raising may go.
Besides betting on Ackman's reputation, they may also like
the lower fees he is offering. Management fees for this
investment are 0.25 percent per year, down from the industry's
traditional 2 percent fee. Incentive fees, normally 20 percent
or more, can be as low as 5 percent if an investor puts in $200
million or more.
Another trend that might help Ackman is a general shift in
asset allocations in the wake of the recent bond market drubbing
where investors are saying they are taking fresh interest in
stock pickers. Activist hedge funds, which normally bet on
stocks, are especially popular, and profitable, right now with
assets having climbed six-fold to $73 billion over the last
decade, data from Hedge Fund Research show.
Indeed if this fund raising effort is successful, experts
say Ackman could strike at some of the industry's very largest
companies that have long been inoculated from activists' because
of their size.
"There is probably room for activism at large cap
companies," said Damien Park, managing partner at consulting
firm Hedge Fund Solutions. "And while it will be tough to go
after these companies, Ackman has the appetite."