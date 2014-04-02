April 2 William Ackman's Pershing Square LP
fund, whose big bet against Herbalife and on mortgage
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has made
headlines in recent weeks, on Wednesday reported double-digit
gains for the first three months of the year.
Ackman's $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management
told investors that its Pershing Square LP fund gained 10.7
percent in the first quarter. The fund slipped 0.6 percent in
March.
For Ackman's investors, the numbers signal a dramatic
comeback after lackluster numbers in 2013 and at a time many
prominent hedge funds are nursing losses due to a sell off in
tech stocks.
