BRIEF-ITC corp seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to inside information of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON May 12 William Ackman plans to reach out to other Allergan shareholders after the Botox-maker on Monday rebuffed a bid to be bought by the billionaire investor and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said that it has requested a complete list of holders of record in Allergan in order to "communicate with fellow stockholders of the Company."
Ackman's $13.7 billion fund, together with Valeant, owns 9.7 percent of Allergan. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis)
* Co, Nantong Ronghui, Herong and Yancheng Herong entered into capital injection agreement
* On 23 Jan company and shui on development entered into a purchase agreement with standard chartered bank and deutsche bank