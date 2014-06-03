BOSTON, June 3 William Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management flagship hedge fund rose 2.9 percent in May,
bringing it to a 22.1 percent gain so far this year and putting
it ahead of most rivals, according to two investors in the fund.
Ackman, an activist investor, spent much of May pushing for
pharmaceutical maker Valeant's $52.7 billion proposed
acquisition of Botox maker Allergan. Pershing Square
owns a 9.7 percent stake in Allergan, whose shares have risen
more than 50 percent so far this year.
The gains help rank Ackman among this year's best-performing
hedge fund managers, handily beating the average fund, which has
gained only 0.83 percent, according to data from Hedge Fund
Research. The performance also cements Ackman's own strong
comeback from 2013, when his fund gained 9.7 percent but
suffered bruising losses on J.C. Penney and Herbalife
.
Pershing Square also held stakes in Canadian Pacific
, Burger King Worldwide and Air Products and
Chemicals at the end of March, according to a filing.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Leslie Adler)