BOSTON Jan 30 Hedge fund mogul William Ackman
is ready to make a new bet, not on a stock this time but a
startup hedge fund, Clearfield Capital Management.
Ackman, who runs $18 billion Pershing Square Capital
Management, told investors on Thursday he plans to make his
biggest ever commitment to an outside hedge fund.
"He is worth a very close look," Ackman said at his firm's
annual investor dinner at the New York Public Library on
Thursday, according to a person who attended the event.
He also said his personal investment in Clearfield would be
the largest he has made in any hedge fund, apart from his own,
according to the source. He did not disclose the amount.
Ackman's hedge fund was ranked among last year's best
performers with a 38 percent return.
Clearfield, a special situations hedge fund that will focus
on long/short equity and event-driven investments, will be run
by Philip Hilal, a veteran of big hedge fund Kingdon Capital,
and expects to begin trading in the first half of 2015.
Hilal is the latest in a string of seasoned investment
managers to leave established firms to start the next generation
of hedge funds at a time when pension funds and other
institutional investors look to find new star managers.
Ackman has put his personal money with only three other
hedge funds, all start-ups, but this will mark the first time he
is locking up his money for five years.
Ackman and Hilal have known each other for more than two
decades and Ackman said he tried to hire Hilal to work at
Pershing Square Capital Management years ago. "(Philip Hilal)
has had an excellent career in the investment world," Ackman
told investors.
A year ago Hilal pitched Energy Transfer Equity LP
as his best idea at an industry conference, forecasting its
price should climb 50 percent. It hit the target within four
months.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)