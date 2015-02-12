BRIEF-Skanska CEO: profit from Poland motorway divestment beat own valuation
* profit from poland motorway sale in q1 was above our own valuation of the project
NEW YORK Feb 12 Hedge fund titan William Ackman said on Thursday that U.S. mortgage financing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are a bet he likes a lot.
"It is the most interesting risk-reward that I am aware of in the capital markets right now," Ackman said at the Harbor Investment Conference when asked to discuss his investement in the the two companies.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management ranked as last year's best peforming hedge fund with a 40 percent return. The hedge fund first made a bet on the mortgage companies in late 2013. (Editing by Richard Valdmanis)
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.