Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings hedge fund widened its loss for the year to date slightly and is now off 18.6 percent after slipping 0.7 percent in May, an investor in the fund said.
The fund lost a small amount of money in May following strong gains in April when it rose 10.2 percent. That gain helped shrink the firm's loss for the year through April to 18 percent. In the first three months of 2016, Pershing Square Holdings had lost 25.6 percent, posting one of the industry's worst returns.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rcFyli) Further company coverage: