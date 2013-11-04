BOSTON Nov 4 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman's fund came roaring back in October and is now up 8.5
percent for the year, helping erase the memories of bruising
losses only a few months ago.
Because of advances in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
Burger King Worldwide Inc and other investments,
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management gained 7.9 percent
last month, said two investors who are not permitted to discuss
the returns publicly.
Ackman also said in a monthly report to investors that he
added two short positions. That is up from one, which is a short
bet on Herbalife Ltd, at the end of September, fueling
speculation of what the new target might be.
Pershing Square's returns beat both the broader Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index's 3.6 percent rise for October as
well as the average hedge fund's 5.4 percent gain for the year
to date.
This was a dramatic recovery from Pershing Square's losses
in July and August, when ailing retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc
weighed on returns. Ackman exited his J.C. Penney
position at the end of August.
The New York-based fund told investors, including pension
funds in New Jersey, New Mexico and Massachusetts, that it had
long bets on 11 securities, up from nine at the end of
September. Assets under management are at $11.45 billion, close
to $12 billion at the start of 2013.
Ackman did not say what helped the portfolio and did not
identify the new positions. Over the last several months, he has
been trimming back some of his biggest holdings, raising cash
for unspecified new investments.
Nearly a year ago, Ackman disclosed a $1 billion short
position in Herbalife with a highly public announcement that
raised eyebrows on Wall Street. While Herbalife's stock price
initially fell, it quickly recovered and is up 84 percent this
year, leaving Pershing Square with hundreds of millions of
dollars in unrealized losses. But the stock price dipped in
October, helping Ackman's portfolio.
Ackman is planning to make a new Herbalife presentation
later this month, two sources said.