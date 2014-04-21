U.S.-based stock funds attract most cash in five weeks -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 26 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds poured $4.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 19, marking the biggest inflows in five weeks as investors returned to U.S.-focused share funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Investors committed $1.3 billion to U.S.-focused stock funds, marking their first inflows in three weeks and their biggest in five as concerns over France'