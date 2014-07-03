By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Ackman's main fund climbed 25 percent during the first half of
2014, ranking the billionaire as one of this year's top hedge
fund industry performers.
Ackman told clients of his Pershing Square Capital
Management hedge fund that its main portfolio rose 2.4 percent
in June, putting the fund up 25 percent for the year, according
to two investors.
The performance marks a huge comeback for Ackman from 2013,
when big losses on Herbalife and J.C.Penney hurt the portfolio.
In last year's first half, the fund was up roughly 6 percent.
Strong gains in its top holdings, including Canadian Pacific
, Air Products & Chemicals and Burger King
Worldwide helped fuel the rise. Ackman has spent much of
June trying to convince pharmaceutical company Allergan, in
which he is the biggest investor, to sell itself to rival
Valeant Pharmaceuticals, with which he is working to negotiate a
deal.
As the battle for Allergan rolls on, it has taken some of
the spotlight away from Herbalife Ackman's high-profile
short bet. In June, Herbalife's share price climbed, even though
it is still down for the year.
Many hedge fund managers are still compiling half-year
performance data. But Ackman, with something to brag about, has
been quick to release his numbers to clients.
Hedge fund results are often closely guarded secrets, so
information on how prominent managers performed is often seen as
a bellwether for industry returns. The average hedge fund gained
1.77 percent in the first half of 2014, according to Hedge Fund
Research.
Pershing Square now manages $14.7 billion, up from $11.2
billion a year ago, for wealthy clients and pension funds,
including New Jersey's state retirement fund and the Arkansas
Teacher Retirement System.
"When you are with the best of the best, there is no being
excited about these numbers," George Hopkins, executive director
at Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, said of the returns. "It
just confirms what you already knew. Brilliant people will make
you money over time."
