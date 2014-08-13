BOSTON Aug 13 Billionaire hedge fund manager
William Ackman told investors on Wednesday that his firm remains
committed to pushing ahead on Valeant's bid for rival Allergan
and that the firm is still aiming to list one of its funds on an
exchange this year.
"We will continue to focus on getting a transaction
completed and maximizing the value of our investment," Ackman
wrote in a 20-page long shareholder letter seen by Reuters.
Ackman also said that the initial public offering of
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is "targeted for later this year."
The firm wants to access more permanent capital as it has long
been forced to keep a substantial portion of its portfolio in
cash to meet investor redemptions.
The firm, which has been making headlines with many of its
investments including Herbalife and Allergan, has also hired its
first ever Director of Corporate Communications, Ackman said.
John Pinette, who worked most recently for Bill and Melinda
Gates in the Gates Family Office will start his position next
week.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)