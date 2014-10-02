UPDATE 1-FGL terminates takeover deal by Chinese insurer Anbang
BOSTON Oct 2 William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square L.P. has gained 31.5 percent in the first nine months of the year, extending its already strong gains with a 1.4 percent rise in September, one investor in the fund said.
The New York-based hedge fund, known for its big position in Botox maker Allergan and bet against supplements company Herbalife, posted gains in September even after a late month sell-off that left many rivals with losses.
On a portfolio update sent to clients on Thursday afternoon, Pershing Square Capital Management said its gross return for the year through the end of September is 40.8 percent, leaving it with a 31.5 percent gain after fees. Pershing Square said it owned 10 long positions and one short position but did not identify them by name.
