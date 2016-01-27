(Adds details on fund's performance)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Jan 27 Billionaire investor Bill
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings lost 11.2 percent since the
start of the year, beginning 2016 with the same kind of
double-digit losses that plagued the fund in 2015.
But there is a small silver lining for Ackman and investors
in his $14 billion hedge fund: Losses have eased modestly from
the previous week, when the investor said the fund was off 14.5
percent.
The fund ended 2015 with a 20.5 percent loss, the largest in
the firm's history. In 2014, it posted a 40 percent gain, which
cemented Ackman's tenure as one of the hedge fund industry's
biggest stars.
In his annual investment letter to clients, Ackman lamented
that his fame might have ironically played a role in his recent
terrible returns, noting that many people pile into bets after
he takes them first.
"While it is impossible to know for sure, we believe that
our continued negative outperformance in the first few weeks of
the year relates primarily to forced selling of our holdings by
investors whose stakes overlap with our own," Ackman wrote in
the letter which was sent to investors on Tuesday and seen by
Reuters..
Many hedge funds are nursing heavy losses this month,
investors say, as markets have tumbled around the globe, often
pushed lower by fears about China's economic health.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and David Gregorio)