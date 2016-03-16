UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
BOSTON, March 16 Billionaire investor William Ackman told clients on Wednesday that his Pershing Square Capital Management has sold 20 million shares of Mondelez , a key holding, but has no plans to sell any other investments at this time, an investor in the fund said.
Mondelez had been the firm's second largest position with 43 million shares. The sale, which was executed for portfolio management purposes, cut the firm's ownership stake to 5.6 percent from 7.5 percent.
The firm now has a substantial portion of uninvested cash, the investor said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.