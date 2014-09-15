Sept 15 Billionaire investor William Ackman
plans to file for an initial public offering of a fund on the
Amsterdam Stock Exchange, possibly as soon as Monday, the New
York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the plans.
The two people caution that the plans for the listing are
fluid and that the timing could change, the NYT reported. (nyti.ms/1m7bLTo)
In August, Ackman told investors he would try to raise
permanent capital for his New York-based hedge fund Pershing
Square Capital Management's Pershing Square Holdings fund.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Ackman had tapped
Deutsche Bank and UBS to handle the listing
of one of his hedge fund portfolios in London later this year.
Ackman has secured more than $1.5 billion in commitments
from European pension funds, including a large Scandinavian fund
and clients at several private banks, as well as other U.S.
hedge funds that will invest through their offshore funds, the
newspaper said.
After filing the documents outlining the details of the
fund, Ackman will seek to raise an additional $2 billion in the
two weeks leading to the public offering, the newspaper said.
Reuters could not immediately reach Ackman's Pershing Square
for a comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)