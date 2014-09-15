Sept 15 Billionaire investor William Ackman plans to file for an initial public offering of a fund on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, possibly as soon as Monday, the New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the plans.

The two people caution that the plans for the listing are fluid and that the timing could change, the NYT reported. (nyti.ms/1m7bLTo)

In August, Ackman told investors he would try to raise permanent capital for his New York-based hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management's Pershing Square Holdings fund.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Ackman had tapped Deutsche Bank and UBS to handle the listing of one of his hedge fund portfolios in London later this year.

Ackman has secured more than $1.5 billion in commitments from European pension funds, including a large Scandinavian fund and clients at several private banks, as well as other U.S. hedge funds that will invest through their offshore funds, the newspaper said.

After filing the documents outlining the details of the fund, Ackman will seek to raise an additional $2 billion in the two weeks leading to the public offering, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Ackman's Pershing Square for a comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)