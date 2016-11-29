(Corrects headline)

BOSTON Nov 29 Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said in a regulatory filing made public on Tuesday that U.S. authorities were looking at whether a 2013 campaign donation by a former employee to a Massachusetts politician violated federal campaign finance laws.

The fund run by William Ackman, which said it did not believe the donation violated the rule in question, asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to exempt it from the penalty for that violation, having to pay back tens of millions of dollars in fees it earned for managing money for the Massachusetts state pension fund. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)