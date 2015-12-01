Fitch Affirms Landesbank Saar at 'A-'/Stable, VR at 'bb+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Saar's (SaarLB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. It also affirmed the Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and the Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating Action Commentary. The rating action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of three Lande