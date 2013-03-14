By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 14 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman said on Thursday that Herbalife Ltd, the
nutritional supplements company he is betting against, was like
another multilevel marketing company that U.S. regulators shut
down in January.
Late last year, Ackman went public with his $1 billion bet
against Herbalife's stock, calling the company a pyramid scheme
and accusing it of preying on minorities with promises of big
payouts that rarely materialize.
In a presentation called "Side-By-Side: A Comparison of
Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing and Herbalife," Ackman said the two
companies were alike in the riches they promised and the small
number of distributors who ever obtained them.
The Federal Trade Commission and authorities in three states
had accused Lexington, Kentucky-based Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing
of running an illegal scheme where recruitment of new members
brought in more money than actual sales of products.
Fortune Hi-Tech offered distributors a chance to build their
own businesses and sell satellite television service, home
security systems, beauty products and other consumer goods and
services.
Now Ackman is hoping regulators will see the similarities
between a company they have already shut down and Herbalife.
A Herbalife spokesman said on Thursday, "Herbalife is a
financially strong and successful company, having created
meaningful value for shareholders, significant opportunities for
distributors and positively impacted the lives and health of
millions of consumers during the company's 33-year history."
Ackman has said Herbalife's share price, now above $38,
would eventually fall to zero. At Thursday's market close the
stock was up 17 percent year to date.
The stock's rise is due perhaps in part because two
prominent Wall Street rivals of Ackman - Daniel Loeb and Carl
Icahn - have taken the opposite side of his bet against
Herbalife.
The presentation by Ackman's $12 billion Pershing Square
Capital Management said Herbalife, like Fortune Hi-Tech
Marketing, had a distributor agreement that is difficult to
comprehend and that both companies tempted distributors with the
promises of special bonuses.
But the hedge fund said 98 percent of the distributors for
Herbalife and for Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing collected
commissions of less than $1,000 per year.
Pershing Square highlighted the estimated dollar amount
related to consumer injury at Herbalife. Pershing Square put it
at $3.8 billion for the years between 1980 and 2012. At Fortune
Hi-Tech Marketing, it was $169.3 million between 2006 and 2011.
Ackman went public with his presentation only two days after
the National Consumers League wrote to the FTC, urging it to
investigate Herbalife as a possible pyramid scheme. FTC
spokesman Frank Dorman said the agency could not comment on
letters it has received.
Wall Street interpreted the league's letter as a small win
for Ackman, and Herbalife shares fell. On Thursday, the stock
closed down nearly 1 percent at $38.55.
But Herbalife had harsh words for the National Consumers
League and Pershing Square, calling the industry group a tool
for the hedge fund.
On Thursday Herbalife took another swipe at Ackman.
"Pershing Square's latest attack offers nothing new and is
solely about generating headlines. It demonstrates Bill Ackman's
level of desperation with regard to his reckless $1 billion
bet. The primary sourcing for this most recent report is
Ackman's own Dec. 20 presentation, which itself is based on
misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies. In the last three
months, Bill Ackman has proven none of his claims about
Herbalife and its business model," a spokesman said.
The Fortune Hi-Tech case is Federal Trade Commission v.
Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing, 13-cv-00578, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of Illinois (Chicago).