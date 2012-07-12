BRIEF-Share Plc says near-term outlook remains positive
* Board believes that near term outlook for company continues to remain positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, July 12 Hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a new position in consumer products company Procter & Gamble Co , a source familiar with the move said on Thursday.
Shares in the world's largest household products company jumped more than 3 percent to $63.40 amid speculation that the activist investor was building a stake.
Pershing Square received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire the stake, according to the source.
DUBAI, June 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Wednesday it plans to offer up to 30 percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development business in an initial public offering.