LONDON May 9 Platform FAB Partners on Tuesday
said it had acquired a majority stake in London-based equities
hedge fund manager Halkin Asset Management, a letter to
investors seen by Reuters showed.
Global alternative investment platform FAB completed the
deal at the end of April, the letter showed, without specifying
the size of stake taken or the price paid.
"FAB's capital injection allows Halkin to expand its onshore
asset management capability and to grow its corporate finance
advisory business," the letter said.
A spokesman at Halkin declined to comment while
representatives from FAB did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
FAB last summer acquired New York-based $14 billion private
debt manager CIFC for about $333 million, its website showed.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)