LONDON Feb 24 Assets managed by activist hedge
funds have surged six-fold in the last 10 years to $120 billion,
according to a study released on Tuesday, showing the rise in
popularity of some of the most vocal investors.
Activist investors aim to make money by buying shares of
companies and then pushing them to change their strategy. This
can include raising their dividend, launching a share buyback,
spinning off a division, or an outright sale of company.
Though a tiny part of the $3 trillion hedge fund industry
with only about 165 such firms globally, their often vocal
criticism of company managements attracts publicity and can
improve the share price performance of their targets.
The study by the Alternative Investment Management
Association found activist hedge funds on average hold a stock
for about two years, compared with an equities market average
globally of just three months.
They returned nearly 14 percent in three years to end of
2014, more than twice the gains in the HFRI Fund-Weighted
Composite Index, the study showed
Some of the world's most famous activist investors include
billionaire William Ackman of Pershing Square, Elliott
Management, the hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, and Daniel
Loeb's Third Point Management.
Activist hedge funds have also left a positive impact on
listed companies with a 25 percent average improvement in their
share price two years after the funds have sold out, the study
said.
