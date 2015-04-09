BOSTON, April 9 Tactics that activist investors say will benefit a company's shareholders may also raise the risk for the firm's creditors, a leading credit rating agency warned on Thursday.

Investors who push companies to consider tactics to boost stock prices via share buybacks, spin-offs, purchase of another company or other means also raise anxiety about a change in corporate strategy, Moody's Investors Services said in its annual report on shareholder activism.

"Often these changes are aimed at carving out value for shareholders and this may come at bondholders' expense," Chris Plath, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's, said in an interview.

For example if activist investors win a seat on the board of a company, as Third Point's Daniel Loeb did last year at auction house Sotheby's, there is often increased uncertainty about a company's strategic direction, Plath said. "If Bill Ackman or Dan Loeb get a seat on the board, there is an entirely new board room dynamic," he said.

Plath pointed to two examples where Moody's has acted.

Only days after activist hedge fund Casablanca Capital in July won six seats on the board of iron-ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources, Moody's cut the company's debt to speculative from investment grade.

Similarly when e-commerce company eBay Inc last year took investor Carl Icahn's suggestion to spin off its PayPal subsidiary, Moody's put the company on review for a downgrade, saying it would be smaller and consequently have a weaker credit profile.

Activists have flexed their muscle in the last years, leading high profile battles at companies including Darden Restaurants, Allergan, and more recently at General Motors and DuPont. Moody's, like other researchers, expect the number of campaigns to rise.

"The bulk of corporate governance is played out between companies and their shareholders and bondholders are, for better or worse, only along for the ride," Plath said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)