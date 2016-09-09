By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, Sept 9
BOSTON, Sept 9 Activist investors that push for
better returns by urging corporate actions such as sales and
acquisitions and cost cutting posted their best returns in
months in August, when bets on a wide range of smaller companies
paid off.
Marcato Capital Management's International fund gained 3.1
percent while its Encore International fund climbed 4.7 percent,
weeks after the firm announced two new investments in July.
August' s gains, following on the heels of double-digit
returns in July, put the International fund back in the black
for the year with a 0.2 percent gain. The Encore fund has gained
11 percent since January, an investor said on Friday.
Marcato, which invests $1.5 billion and is run by Richard
McGuire, in July unveiled bets on crane and heavy equipment
maker Terex Corp and sports bar chain Buffalo Wild Wings, whose
share price, it said, could nearly triple if management improved
the business.
Gains at Marcato were largely fueled by progress at
companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or lower.
At Engaged Capital, Glenn Welling's $500 million fund,
returns were even stronger after private equity firm Apollo
Global took private Outerwall, one of Engaged Capital's
portfolio investments. The fund climbed 6.65 percent in August,
leaving it up 18 percent for the year, a person familiar with
the numbers said.
After losing money in 2015, activist funds have, on average,
gained 5.64 percent this year, fueled in part by August's 3.70
percent gain, research firm Hedge Fund Research said. The sector
started the year down 5.48 percent.
Scott Ferguson's $3.8 billion Sachem Head Capital Management
gained 1 percent in August to nearly wipe out the year's losses
and leaving the fund down 0.2 percent.
Portfolios managed by William Ackman, one of the world's
most widely followed activist investors, gained between 5
percent and 6 percent in August, shrinking the year's losses at
his various funds to between 10 percent and 14 percent.
And Clifton Robbins' Blue Harbour's main fund has risen 6.3
percent year to date, boosted in part by a surge in cloud
services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc's shares.
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty; Edited by Steve
Orlofsky)