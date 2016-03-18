(Corrects spelling of name in fourth paragraph)
By Michael Flaherty and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
March 18 Hedge funds wounded by recent stock
market gyrations may struggle to pressure companies and reap the
benefits of their activist campaigns, lawyers and bankers at
Tulane Law School's corporate law conference in New Orleans said
this week.
William Ackman, one of the world's biggest activists, sold a
chunk of U.S. snack maker Mondelez International Inc to
make up for a hole in his Pershing Square portfolio after
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc lost half its
value.
More hedge fund managers feel the need to de-risk their
portfolios, Avinash Mehrotra, co-head of Goldman Sachs' M&A
shareholder advisory group, said at the conference. Funds facing
the most pressure may be those that allow clients to get money
out fastest.
"If you're running an activist strategy, you generally need
two, three, four quarters to prosecute that strategy. If you
have got a quarterly call ... you have a mismatch on the asset
side of your equation, which is your holdings, and the liability
side, which is the call on your capital," Mehrotra said.
As a group, activists have already lost 6.52 percent in the
first two months of 2016, far more than the average hedge fund's
2 percent drop, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.
Ackman's Pershing Square, battered by Valeant, is off 22
percent through the middle of March, while Nelson Peltz' Trian
Fund Management lost 7 percent and Barry Rosenstein's Jana
Partners fell 7.3 percent in the first two months of the year.
But the biggest fallout may be among the smaller funds that
seized on the wave of assets that flowed into the sector,
attracted by the outsized returns of brand-name agitators such
as Ackman and Carl Icahn.
For example, Jerome Lande folded his Coppersmith Capital
Management into a bigger firm, Scopia Capital, where he is now
in charge of special situations, people familiar with the matter
said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Scopia, which had
roughly $10 billion in assets last year according to the most
recent available regulatory filing, did not respond to a request
for comment.
Willem Mesdag's Red Mountain is locking up its investors'
capital for longer after losses, essentially turning the
activist hedge fund into more of a private equity-type vehicle,
the sources said. Red Mountain, which had around $500 million in
assets in 2015, did not respond to a request for comment.
Daniel Lewis shuttered his Orange Capital this year, and the
founders of LionEye Capital shut that hedge fund down last year.
"There will be a shake-out among some of the ankle biters
and some of the others," David Katz, a partner at Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz, said at the conference, referring to
smaller activists.
However, the activism model is hardly in danger of
extinction, bankers and lawyers said. Year to date, activists
have launched 96 U.S. campaigns, a high historical figure,
though 34 percent below the pace set in the same period in
2015.
Even top activists, however, acknowledge that the old play
book of pushing for stock buybacks or quick sales is outdated.
Starboard Value's Jeffrey Smith said recently that simply
calling for a company to buy back shares "is not a plan,"
adding: "That does not create value."
The stock gains from such moves have already been squeezed.
The S&P 500 buyback index, which measures the performance of the
top 100 stocks with the highest buyback ratios, currently shows
an 8.8 percent one-year loss.
(Reporting by Mike Flaherty in New Orleans and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler)