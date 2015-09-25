NEW YORK, Sept 25 Early in August, a call came
into Sysco Corp from Trian Fund Management LP, warning
the food distributor that the activist hedge fund was about to
disclose a large stake in the company.
Trian, run by veteran investor Nelson Peltz, unveiled its
7.1 stake in Sysco on Aug. 14, and asked for board
representation and for the Houston-based company to improve its
profitability and return money to shareholders.
Six days later, Sysco awarded two board seats to Trian.
For Sysco, it was better to reach a quick agreement than
risk a drawn-out battle, a sentiment increasingly felt across
Corporate America.
"That's a significant amount of shares (owned by Trian), and
we're at a key point in the business right now, and really, they
have a history of bringing value to corporations," said Sysco
Chief Executive Bill DeLaney in an interview, recounting the
Trian approach to Reuters. "We didn't want to have a lot of
disruption and a lot of uncertainty in the business."
In the case of Cheniere Energy Inc, Carl Icahn
needed just 18 days to clinch a deal for two board seats after
the activist bought 8.2 percent of the liquefied natural gas
company in August. ConAgra Foods Inc agreed to a board
settlement with Jana Partners in July, three weeks after the
activist investor scooped up shares of the processed food
company.
While not all companies are as quick to cut a deal as Sysco
and Cheniere, data reviewed by Reuters shows that corporate
management teams are reaching agreements with activists at the
fastest pace since the financial crisis.
The average number of days it takes companies to reach a
settlement with activists threatening a proxy contest from the
time of disclosure is 56, according to media and research firm
Activist Insight, down from 83 days in 2010 - the furthest back
the firm's data on the subject goes.
The quickening pace of activist settlements shows how
dissident shareholders are reshaping the way chief executives
manage their businesses and their boardrooms. Backed by powerful
institutional investors, activists are moving from outside
agitators to influential insiders.
Some investors worry that companies are bowing to activists'
demands too easily, to the detriment of their long-term
shareholders' interests.
"Boards have become quick on the trigger to grant seats to
activist investors just to avoid a proxy fight," said Scott
Stringer, New York City's Comptroller, who called the trend
"disturbing."
When decisions are made before shareowners can weigh in with
a vote, "companies run the risk of prioritizing short-term
expediency at the expense of long-term value," said Stringer,
who runs the $165.5 billion New York City Employees' Retirement
System.
SELF-EXAMINATION
Activists typically acquire chunks of companies, and then
push the company's management team to make changes to boost
shares, such as buying back stock, selling poorly performing
units, or restructuring the business. The most effective way for
an activist to effect change is by being on the board of
directors.
Companies previously could depend on large institutional
investors, such as pension and mutual funds, to back their
management teams in the event of a proxy fight. That guarantee
has steadily faded.
According to Proxy Insight, the percentage of dissident
proxy cards that BlackRock, T.Rowe Price and Vanguard have voted
to support - meaning they supported at least one dissident board
candidate - has increased every year since 2011. For T. Rowe
Price, the percentage has doubled to 50 percent, the Proxy
Insight data show.
Last October, activist Starboard Value LP won an standoff
with Darden Restaurants Inc, convincing shareholders to replace
the entire board of the Olive Garden parent - with BlackRock and
State Street voting in support of the dissident slate. Darden
shares have jumped 36 percent since the board's ouster.
Advisors to companies on activist situations say that, while
some settlements may look fast based on when activists go public
with their stake, some occur after lengthy, behind-the-scenes
discussions with companies and their other shareholders. These
advisors also concede that executives will still fight if
necessary, especially against smaller upstart funds that have
less clout.
In the case of Sysco, the company was up against a board
nomination deadline and one of its industry's most venerable
investors. Peltz has agitated at several food and beverage
companies. He was instrumental, for example, in carving out
snacks maker Mondelez International Inc from Kraft
Foods Inc in 2011.
Sysco unveiled last week a three-year plan to achieve at
least $400 million in annual operating income growth through
efficiencies and cost cuts. It said it was working on the plan
before Trian showed up.
"I think companies are starting to conduct a type of
self-examination when they receive a phone call or letter from
an activist," said Francis Byrd, an independent corporate
governance consultant in New York. "Where companies are doing
their homework, they will say, 'maybe these folks might have a
point'".
DISRUPTIVE BATTLES
When chemical conglomerate DuPont won its proxy fight
against Trian in May, its victory was seen as a potential blow
to activists that could embolden more boards to fight dissidents
to the bitter end. But 2015 has been marked more by truces than
battles.
One reason is the increasing aversion toward a proxy fight.
A study published last month by professors at the University
of Texas at Austin's McCombs Business School referred to
research that said the average cost of a proxy fight for both
sides is around $10.7 million. DuPont, which spent $15 million
to fight Trian, has seen its stock drop 33 percent since the May
win, shedding almost $21 billion in market value.
For furniture company Ethan Allen, which is under siege by
Sandell Asset Management, such a proxy cost is more significant.
If the $824 million company spends the average amount of money
to fight Sandell, it would equal about one-third of Ethan
Allen's free cash flow, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Beyond the price tag, companies are seeking to avoid the
distraction of an activist campaign that gets nasty.
Activists are also becoming more successful in winning the
support of other shareholders, such as mutual, index and pension
funds, which in turn are putting pressure on companies to
settle. For their part, companies no longer see giving one or
two seats to an activist as particularly dilutive to their
board.
Peltz, for example, is known for his food industry expertise
and for working closely with management teams rather than
against them.
While every proxy fight is different, the overall odds are
not favorable to companies itching to fight, and this can also
make them reluctant to participate in a protracted dispute. In
proxy fights where board seats were sought at U.S. corporations,
the dissident shareholders' success rate rose to 73.1 percent
last year, compared to less than half in 2012, according to data
from research firm FactSet.
"What would happen in the past, the board would say,
'thanks-but-no-thank you,'" said Byrd. "Activists are
demonstrating that they're being reasonable. They're not looking
to change everything out."
(Additional reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Ross
Kerber in Boston; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis, Carmel Crimmins
and John Pickering)