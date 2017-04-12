* Brent crude price performance reut.rs/2p4VzbV (Adds April performance, Brent crude price)

LONDON, April 12 The $1.53 billion Andurand Commodities Fund run by asset manager Pierre Andurand lost 11.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, a document prepared by a bank seen by Reuters showed.

Losses widened from 8.5 percent in the first two months of 2017, it showed.

However, losses had narrowed to 9.8 percent by April 7, a source close to the fund told Reuters.

The fund, which delivered gains of 22 percent in 2016, focuses on energy as well as metals, other commodities and currencies.

Brent crude futures are up 7.2 percent this month, reversing all of March’s losses.

