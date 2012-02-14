Feb 14 Leading hedge fund managers including David Tepper, Andreas Halvorsen and David Einhorn smartly added to their holdings of Apple in the fourth quarter after the death of Steve Jobs.

The stakes have likely provided a quick payoff. Shares of Apple are up 26 percent this year, equalling their 26 percent rise for all of 2011. The Cupertino, California-based maker of the iPhone, iPad and Macintosh computers posted spectacular quarterly results on Jan. 24, and in the weeks that followed its shares surged to over $500.

Tepper's Appaloosa Management more than quadrupled its stake to 181,850 Apple shares in the fourth quarter, according to a disclosure statement filed on Tuesday. Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors bought 161,700 shares to end the quarter with 1.3 million shares, according to its disclosure. And Einhorn's Greenlight Capital bought 150,000 shares to end the quarter with 1.5 million.

Brookside Capital Management, the hedge fund unit of Bain Capital in Boston, also upped its stake to 532,448 shares, an increase of almost 132,000 shares. And Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital added 91,100 shares to end the quarter with 2.2 million.

Despite Apple co-founder Jobs' death last October, Apple's market capitalization has skyrocketed to almost $500 billion in its 2012 rally, prompting concerns from some investors that the stock could be overheating.

But Apple's revenue and profits have been growing at rates more often seen in tiny start-ups. In calendar fourth quarter of 2011, Apple sold 37 million iPhones, more than double the number sold a year earlier. And its overall profits of $13 billion for the quarter also doubled.

With growth rates far outstripping the stock's price increase, Apple's price-to-earnings ratio has been shrinking. Apple shares would have to increase to $574 to reach just the 13.5 P/E ratio of the S&P 500, according to an estimate by Bespoke Investment Group on Monday. If Apple traded at the 422 P/E ratio of Netflix, its shares would hit almost $18,000.

This week, talk of the launch of the iPad 3 and a possible dividend helped propel the stock to new heights.

LARGEST HOLDERS

The three hedge fund firms that held the largest number of Apple shares at the end of the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, also added to their stakes in the fourth quarter.

Citadel Advisors LLC, one of the behemoths of the hedge fund world, added 361,609 Apple shares in the fourth quarter to end with 2.8 million. The Chicago firm also held call options covering 4.9 million shares and put options covering 5 million shares.

D.E. Shaw & Co in New York added just 5,760 shares to end the quarter with 2.4 million shares. The firm also owned call options on 218,500 shares and put options on 1 million shares.

And the third largest holder at the end of the third quarter, Discovery Capital Management in South Norwalk, Connecticut, added 38,250 shares to end the quarter with 2.2 million.

Not all of the top hedge fund managers made as timely a call on Apple. Philippe Laffont and Chase Coleman, who both used to work for famed manager Julian Robertson, trimmed their Apple stakes in the fourth quarter.

Laffont's Coatue Management sold 54,333 shares, though the fund still owned 1.3 million. And Coleman's Tiger Global Management sold 74,700 shares and still owned 1.6 million shares.

Some mutual fund managers also sold Apple shares in the fourth quarter. Fidelity Investments in Boston sold 838,519 shares. It still owned a massive 51 million Apple shares worth $26 billion at Tuesday's close of $509.46, an all-time high.

Mutual fund manager Ken Heebner's Capital Growth Management appeared to sell all of the 406,000 shares of Apple it had listed in its disclosure at the end of the third quarter. Managers are sometimes permitted to file holdings confidentially.

All of the holdings were reported as of Dec. 31, 2011 in quarterly 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Short positions are not disclosed and managers may have since changed their positions.