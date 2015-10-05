BRIEF-UAE's Waha Capital Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 87.6 million dirhams versus 175.8 million dirhams year ago
NEW YORK Oct 5 Armored Wolf LLC, the global macro hedge fund run by former Pimco managing director John Brynjolfsson, will be shuttering in the coming months and will become a small family office, Brynjolfsson said on Monday.
"I am extremely grateful that I was given the opportunity to manage client assets, and that I was able to do it for as long as I have," Brynjolfsson, Armored Wolf's chief investment officer, told Reuters.
* Banks to jointly arrange meetings with investors for fixed income instruments in London on May 15