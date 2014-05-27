HONG KONG May 27 Hedge funds could raise up to
$70 billion from investors in the Asia Pacific region over the
next three years, half of it in new capital, Barclays
said in a survey on Tuesday.
The survey, polling 50 Asia Pacific-based investors
controlling $2 trillion in assets and 20 hedge funds with $450
billion under management, identified Japan and Australia as the
main markets for sourcing the funds.
Half the capital could be new assets as Japanese corporate
pension funds and Australian superannuation managers grow their
allocations to hedge funds. The rest of the capital could come
from reallocation of assets already placed with hedge funds.
The survey estimated that investors in Asia Pacific region
have allocated over $150 billion to hedge funds, making the
APAC investors small but growing participants in a global
industry that is estimated by tracker HFR to be managing $2.7
trillion.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Eric Meijer)