By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 Aurora Investment Management
LLC, the hedge fund investment firm founded in 1988 and owned by
Natixis Global Asset Management, is shutting down, a Natixis
spokesman said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
"After considering a range of strategic alternatives, we
have determined the best course of action to ensure fair and
equitable treatment for Aurora's investors is to return their
capital," Natixis representative Ted Meyer said in a statement.
The development, first reported by Bloomberg News, comes
after a March proposal for Aurora to be bought by Northern Trust
Corp's 50 South Capital Advisors. The pending merger
was mutually terminated "after careful consideration" on April
18, according to public statements.
Aurora, best known for its so-called funds of hedge funds,
managed approximately $5 billion as of March 31, Meyer said.
Those assets will be returned to clients as investments in hedge
funds are redeemed.
"Allocations to the industry have declined and new
strategies have evolved in the 28 years since Aurora was
founded, which has made it more difficult to maintain the scale
needed to best serve investors," Meyer said.
Aurora is led by longtime Chief Executive Roxanne Martino
and President Scott Schweighauser. Schweighauser did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Aurora Offshore Fund Ltd II fell about 3.3 percent over
the first two months of 2016, adding to a 1.2 percent decline
over 2015, according to private fund performance information
seen by Reuters. The fund produced average annual returns of
approximately 3.8 percent since 2002.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Leslie Adler)