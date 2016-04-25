NEW YORK, April 25 Aurora Investment Management LLC, the hedge fund investment firm founded in 1988 and owned by Natixis Global Asset Management, is shutting down, a Natixis spokesman said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

"After considering a range of strategic alternatives, we have determined the best course of action to ensure fair and equitable treatment for Aurora's investors is to return their capital," Natixis representative Ted Meyer said in a statement.

The development, first reported by Bloomberg News, comes after a March proposal for Aurora to be bought by Northern Trust Corp's 50 South Capital Advisors. The pending merger was mutually terminated "after careful consideration" on April 18, according to public statements.

Aurora, best known for its so-called funds of hedge funds, managed approximately $5 billion as of March 31, Meyer said. Those assets will be returned to clients as investments in hedge funds are redeemed.

"Allocations to the industry have declined and new strategies have evolved in the 28 years since Aurora was founded, which has made it more difficult to maintain the scale needed to best serve investors," Meyer said.

Aurora is led by longtime Chief Executive Roxanne Martino and President Scott Schweighauser. Schweighauser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Aurora Offshore Fund Ltd II fell about 3.3 percent over the first two months of 2016, adding to a 1.2 percent decline over 2015, according to private fund performance information seen by Reuters. The fund produced average annual returns of approximately 3.8 percent since 2002. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Leslie Adler)