BOSTON Aug 31 Activist hedge fund Barington
Capital has hired a new executive to spearhead marketing and
investor relations at a time when the fund is putting up strong
numbers but as investors' taste for portfolio managers who push
for corporate change has ebbed.
Brian Moss joined the New York-based hedge fund as a partner
earlier this month after spending the last 10 years at Optima
Fund Management, which offers institutional and high net-worth
investors access to hedge funds. The hiring was confirmed by
Barington's chief operating officer, Jared Landaw, on Wednesday.
At Barington, Moss replaces Marjorie Kaufman, who remains a
partner at the firm but has shifted her focus to a research
initiative centered around improving public company corporate
governance.
Raising money for hedge funds has been a tough sell this
year as many institutional investors, including state pension
funds in New Jersey, New York and Illinois, have rethought their
commitments in light of funds' low returns and high fees.
Investors pulled $34 billion out of hedge funds in the first
half of 2016 after having added $76 billion in the first six
months of 2015, research firm Preqin said last week.
They were especially disappointed with activists; every
surveyed client said the strategy had fallen short of
expectations, Preqin said. Blackstone Group LP, the
world's biggest investor in hedge funds, for example, pulled out
the money its Blackstone Alternative Alpha Master Fund had put
into activist firm JANA Partners' JANA Nirvana fund, according
to a recent filing.
The outlook for the second half is not much better, with
only 5 percent of those surveyed by Preqin saying they planned
to add new money even though recent return data shows
improvement.
At Barington, 2016 has been particularly strong, with its
top three holdings - beauty company Avon Products Inc,
information technology firm Ebix Inc and retailer
Chico's FAS Inc - showing strong stock gains. Barington
had pushed for Chico's to cut costs, boost revenue and buy back
more shares but dropped its proxy fight against the company last
month after two advisory firms said the chief executive should
have more time to make changes.
The hedge fund has gained roughly 13 percent this year
through late August, said an investor in the fund who is not
authorized to discuss performance publicly.
