BOSTON Nov 14 Money manager Charles Fernandez
is back in business one year after a hasty split from friend
Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital Management, where
he had been co-manager.
Fernandez is launching Barnstar Opportunities on Wednesday,
which he calls a multi-disciplinary, special situations long
bias fund, according to a press release.
Thirteen months ago, Fernandez made headlines when he
unexpectedly resigned from Fairholme at a time when the
once-vaunted fund was suffering heavy losses and investors began
pulling their money in a hurry.
Analysts blamed huge bets on unpopular stocks like insurer
American International Group and real estate developer
St. Joe for the fund's slump, which left investors with
a 32.4 percent loss last year.
Berkowitz, who was named Morningstar Manager of the Decade
and enjoys legendary status in investing circles, is known for
unconventional bets on undervalued stocks. With Fernandez, he
made a similarly unconventional bet, industry analysts have
said, by having pushed aside a team of investment professionals
at the fund to promote Fernandez, his friend and neighbor in
Coral Gables, Florida, to director, president and co-manager of
the Fairholme Fund in 2008.
When Fernandez suddenly quit last year, Berkowitz declined
to discuss his departure.
Since the split, the $7.5 billion Fairholme Fund, whose
motto is "Ignore the Crowd," is again riding high, ranking among
the best-performing stock mutual funds during the first half of
2012. It is up 36.67 percent.
Fernandez gave little direct information about his new
venture, short of saying he created it to "capitalize on his
extensive experience and replicate earlier successes." A
spokesman was not immediately available to comment further.