By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, April 16
BOSTON, April 16 Ben Bernanke, the former
Federal Reserve chairman and one of the world's most closely
watched economic thinkers, is joining one of the most successful
hedge funds as an advisor, Citadel LLC said in a statement on
Thursday.
Bernanke, who retired from the U.S. central bank in 2014
after eight years at its helm, will advise the $25 billion hedge
fund's teams plus its investors on developments in monetary
policy, financial markets and the global economy.
"Citadel is a dynamic firm with tremendously talented people
and a rigorous approach to research and investing. I look
forward to adding my perspective on a range of issues affecting
our global economy," Bernanke said in the statement.
Bernanke is the latest top central banker to join the hedge
fund industry as an advisor, and his hiring underscores how
eager top investors are for a read on when the Federal Reserve
will tighten monetary policy again following years of easy money
policies aimed at boosting growth after the financial crisis.
Bernanke will continue to be a fellow at the Brookings
Economic Studies Program.
Last month former Federal Reserve Board governor Jeremy
Stein joined BlueMountain as an advisor and Bernanke's
predecessor as Fed chair, Alan Greenspan, has worked with
Paulson & Co as an advisor.
Shortly after Bernanke stepped down from his position at the
Federal Reserve early last year, he began meeting with hedge
fund managers, including David Einhorn, David Tepper and Michael
Novogratz, at private dinners and large meetings around the
world. Some of them acknowledged they didn't always use the
information they got well.
Citadel, founded by billionaire Kenneth Griffin, has roared
back after its main funds lost roughly 50 percent during the
financial crisis.
In the first three months of 2015, the firm's Kensington and
Wellington funds gained 6.85 percent, handily beating the
average hedge fund's 2.4 percent gain and the broader stock
market's gain. Last year the funds gained 18 percent and have
returned an average 20 percent every year since being launched.
Griffin laid the groundwork for Citadel when he began
trading from his Harvard University dormitory, and he gave his
alma mater a $150 million gift last year to mark his 25th
reunion. Bernanke also received his undergraduate degree from
Harvard.
(Editing by Ted Botha)