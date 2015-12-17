Dec 16 Two former hedge fund managers were
sentenced to 45 months in prison, for misleading investors into
investing more than $500 million in their fraudulent hedge fund
business, said the U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday.
Gabriel Bitran, 70, a former professor at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and his son Marco Bitran, 40, a Harvard
Business School graduate, were also sentenced on Monday to three
years of supervised release, forfeiture and restitution of more
than $11 million by a U.S. District Court. (1.usa.gov/1RSYQ51)
The Bitrans agreed last year to plead guilty to criminal
charges that they lied about their investment record. (reut.rs/1QtqIx3)
The men founded hedge fund GMB Capital Management in 2005
and raised more than $500 million from wealthy investors who
wanted a piece of the MIT's professor's exclusive computer
models, which the pair falsely said had never suffered a down
year and delivered double-digit returns ranging between 16
percent and 23 percent.
But instead of investing the money themselves, the Bitrans
put it with others, including Tom Petters' and Bernard Madoff's
frauds.
At the height of the financial crisis when several of the
Bitrans' funds plunged in value in the fall of 2008, the pair
pulled roughly $12 million of their own money out but left their
investors stuck in tumbling investments.
United States Securities and Exchange Commission learned of
the Bitrans' performance claims in January 2009 while
investigating potential victims of the Madoff fraud and asked
for supporting documentation.
The Bitrans lost more than $140 million of GMB investors'
principal.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)