LONDON, Sept 3 Former BlueBay fund managers Neil Phillips and Jonathan Fayman are preparing to launch a global macro hedge fund in 2016, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

They are setting up Glen Point Capital in London, records with Britain's Companies House showed.

Both the fund managers left BlueBay late last year after the fund firm, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, decided to shut its $1.4 billion macro hedge fund.

A spokesman for Glen Point declined comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)