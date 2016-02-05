Feb 5 BlueCrest Capital Management, the hedge
fund firm founded by billionaire Michael Platt, is being
investigated by a U.S. financial regulator over possible
conflicts posed by an internal fund that manages the money of
its partners, Bloomberg reported.
The Securities and Exchange Commission started the
investigation last year, Bloomberg said on Friday, citing people
with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1nLD73d)
The SEC declined to comment.
BlueCrest told Reuters in an emailed statement that it had
received a number of queries from the SEC and its other
regulators since it announced in December it would transition to
a private investment partnership.
The firm said it had received no accusations of wrongdoing
till date and that it would cooperative with all its regulators.
BlueCrest said in December that it would return all the cash
provided by outside investors amid pressure on fees, rising
costs and a lacklustre performance.
The BlueCrest employee fund, called BSMA Ltd, sparked
controversy when investment adviser Albourne Partners Ltd told
its clients in 2014 that it had just learned of the fund's
existence and that BSMA had not been sufficiently transparent
when asked about potential conflicts, Bloomberg said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)