* Initial plan to pay back about 90 pct by end of Q1
* Fund-of-funds had quarterly liquidity, 33-day notice
* Camden pension scheme, Stamford Police among those waiting
By Maiya Keidan
LONDON, Sept 16 An $8 billion hedge fund run by
billionaire Michael Platt has yet to give investors all their
money back nine months after the fund was shuttered, a spokesman
for the fund and three of its investors told Reuters.
BlueCrest, which ran more than $30 billion at its peak,
making more than $22 billion for investors since it launched 15
years ago, was best known for bets on macroeconomic trends.
But Platt shut BlueCrest late last year. He told investors
in a letter on Dec. 1, seen by Reuters, that a decision to close
the firm was prompted by increased costs and investor pressures.
He told investors in the Dec. 1 letter they would
get 90 percent of their money by late March.
That initial timetable has slipped and the company has told
investors it needs more time to pay back what is owed, which for
the three investors amounts to millions of dollars.
Lengthy payouts can be common when hedge funds close, a
scenario not often anticipated by most investors. But as the
list of hedge fund closures outpaced launches globally for the
third consecutive quarter, according to data from Hedge Fund
Research, it is more crucial than ever that investors understand
all terms and conditions before signing on the dotted line.
While some BlueCrest investors have been happy to see their
money returned gradually to protect returns and avoid a firesale
of assets, one of the three investors that spoke to Reuters said
the process had taken too long.
This investor, who declined to be named, said he was
frustrated by the slow payout from AllBlue Limited, a BlueCrest
fund of funds.
"We are frustrated that (the fund) provided quarterly
liquidity when we decided to invest and it's still not clear how
long it will take to get all of our money back," he said.
"If a hedge fund offers quarterly liquidity, it should take
a maximum of six months to liquidate and that's being generous."
AllBlue Limited had advertised that investors could access
their capital every quarter with a 33-day notice period - known
as quarterly liquidity, documents seen by Reuters showed.
At the end of the first quarter, AllBlue Limited, which
invested in a number of the BlueCrest's individual funds, had
paid out about 79 percent of investors' cash, approximately 11
percent shy of initial hurdles, a spokesman at BlueCrest told
Reuters.
Investors would have received more than 91 percent of their
investment in AllBlue Limited by the end of the third quarter,
he said, but he declined to say when the remainder would be paid
out.
"Inevitably, the exact timing of each portfolio liquidation
will be determined by the assets comprised in it and prevailing
market conditions," the spokesman for BlueCrest said.
BlueCrest ran seven funds, including BlueCrest Capital
International, BlueCrest Multi Strategy Credit, BlueCrest
Mercantile, BlueCrest Quantitative Equity, BlueCrest Emerging
Markets, BlueCrest Equity Strategies and BlueTrend, which was
managed by Systematica Investments, according to the firm's Dec.
1 letter seen by Reuters.
Investors were also offered the opportunity to invest in
AllBlue Limited, which gave them access to all seven underlying
funds.
Platt said in his letter on Dec. 1 that BlueCrest would aim
to pay back about 75 percent of cash by the end of January 2016
in its AllBlue funds, growing to 90 percent by the end of March
2016, with the remainder "as soon as practicable."
London's Camden Pension fund, one of the three investors,
said in a statement on Aug. 26 that the AllBlue fund-of-funds
was still waiting to get money back from three underlying funds
- Capital International, Multi Strategy Credit and Mercantile.
"It is expected that remaining funds will be sold and funds
returned in due course," the pension fund, which had invested 58
million pounds ($76.73 million), said.
It was not known how much investor cash in total was
allocated to the AllBlue Limited fund when it shut on Dec. 1.
BlueCrest's spokesman said the suite of AllBlue funds had $8.1
billion.
The three investors told Reuters they were still awaiting
payment, but the payouts were in line with a revised timetable,
given after Dec. 1, but not made public.
Camden Council told Reuters via email they had received just
over 79 percent of their money by the end of the first quarter.
U.S.-based Stamford Police Pension Fund, which had $3 million
invested with BlueCrest, confirmed in documents seen by Reuters
it had also received funds according to BlueCrest's updated
timetable.
BlueCrest's spokesman said investors had received quarterly
update letters providing a detailed progress report on each
fund's asset-liquidation programme, including expected timings
of future distributions and summaries of the remaining asset
portfolios. He declined to comment on the payout schedule for
the remaining AllBlue funds.
Thomas Deegan, managing director at investment consultant
Clearbrook, who advises the Stamford Police Pension on its
investment in BlueCrest, said BlueCrest had done "an honourable
job" of keeping it abreast of repayments and managing an orderly
liquidation of assets.
($1 = 0.7559 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White. Editing by Jane
Merriman)