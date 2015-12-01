BRIEF-Carnival Group International Holdings to place up to 300 mln new shares
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
LONDON Dec 1 BlueCrest Capital Management, the $8 billion hedge fund firm founded by billionare Michael Platt, said on Tuesday it would return all outside capital to investors and run the firm as a private partnership.
The decision to go private was driven by increasing pressure on fees from cost-conscious investors and rising costs.
After external clients have been given their cash back, the fund firm would still be left with several billion dollars in assets, a company spokesman said, without giving specific details. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
* Unit as purchaser, Take Billion as vendor and Cheung as guarantor to vendor entered into EP acquisition agreement