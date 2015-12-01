* To return all outside capital to investors
* After going private, will run "several billion dollars"
* Move driven by fee pressure, rising costs
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Dec 1 BlueCrest Capital Management, the
$8 billion hedge fund firm founded by billionaire Michael Platt,
is returning all the cash provided by outside investors amid
pressure on fees, rising costs and a lacklustre performance.
The decision, which follows an exodus of capital in recent
years and disappointing returns relative to some rivals, is a
shock move for one of the world's best-known investment managers
at a time when pension funds and others are looking to put more
money into the $3 trillion hedge fund industry.
After external clients have been given their money back,
most of it by the end of the first quarter in 2016, the firm
would still be left with several billion dollars in assets, a
spokesman said. The firm ran more than $30 billion at its peak.
"We will be stronger and more flexible under our new
business model, and see exciting opportunities to grow
significantly in terms of numbers of trading teams and assets
under management," Platt said.
Switzerland-based Platt, best known for his bets on
macroeconomic trends and who made $22 billion for investors
after setting up the firm 15 years ago, said the new model would
boost profitability and allow the firm to pay bigger salaries
and bonuses to attract top trading talent.
Anthony Lawler, head of portfolio management at hedge fund
investor GAM said the move was "a bit surprising, in that he's
still running a sizeable business, but he's had a large amount
of redemptions from having dull performance, arguably since 2010
... so it's quite a rational decision for him to focus only on
managing his own money without investor constraints."
BlueCrest employs more than 250 investment professionals
trading fixed income, currencies, emerging markets, credit and
equities out of nine offices. All would remain open after the
move, BlueCrest said.
BlueCrest said its partner fund BSMA would continue to hold
assets managed in the fixed income, currency and credit trading
strategies, and the BlueCrest Equity Strategies Fund and the
BlueCrest Emerging Markets Fund would be retained.
All other funds, including its BlueCrest Capital
International and AllBlue Fund, are expected to close during
2016, it said. AllBlue was up 3.7 percent in the year to Nov.
20, a source familiar with the matter said.
