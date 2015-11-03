NEW YORK Nov 3 BlueMountain Capital Management
will not replace Jes Staley, a managing partner who is leaving
to become chief executive officer of Barclays in
December, the New York-based money management firm wrote in a
letter to investors obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Staley joined the $22 billion private investment firm in
2013 from J.P. Morgan Chase.
"While we will miss Jes and the important contributions he
made in the firm, his departure will not meaningfully impact our
day-to-day business," BlueMountain said in the letter that
summarized third quarter results. "We have no near-term plans to
replace Jes, whose role was specifically created to leverage his
unique talents and experience."
Like many hedge funds, BlueMountain appears to have been
stung by the sharp slide in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
.
The letter said its funds lost money over the third quarter
from a bet on the stock of an unnamed "specialty pharmaceutical
company" that faced a potential subpoena from U.S. House
Democrats and whose stock "declined on concerns over potential
governmental actions, including the prospect of price control
policies."
BlueMountain held more than $112 million worth of Valeant
shares on June 30, according to public filings. Valeant has been
under significant scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations
about its accounting practices and concerns over price increases
for its drugs. On Oct. 15, Valeant said it had been subpoenaed
by U.S. prosecutors seeking details on its patient assistance
programs, drug pricing and distribution practices.
"This has continued to be a fluid and volatile situation
with significant developments in October leading to heightened
concerns and uncertainty over the company's pricing and
distribution practices," BlueMountain said. "We exited our long
position in this stock in October, but remain very close to this
dynamic situation and would not rule out future exposure."
A spokesman for BlueMountain declined to comment.
BlueMountain's Credit Alternatives hedge fund lost 0.85
percent in October through the 23rd but is up 2.38 percent for
2015, according to a report by HSBC Alternative Investment Group
obtained by Reuters. A benchmark of similar funds, the Absolute
Return Credit Index, is up 0.92 percent for the year through
September. A figure including October was not yet available.
A smaller stock-focused vehicle, the BlueMountain Long Short
Equity Fund, declined 2.44 percent last month through October
23, per HSBC. It's up 2.43 percent for the year versus a decline
of 2.59 percent through September for the Absolute Return U.S.
Equity Index.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan
and David Gregorio)