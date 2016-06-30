BOSTON, June 30 Hedge fund BlueMountain, which oversees $21.5 billion in assets, has reordered senior management by promoting Amy Wierenga to chief risk officer as Bryce Markus, who held that position and served as co-president, cuts back on his roles at the firm.

"Amy Wierenga's promotion to Chief Risk Officer reflects BlueMountain's deep bench of industry-leading talent," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Feldstein said in a statement that announced the changes on Thursday.

Markus, who joined BlueMountain in 2005 as a senior portfolio manager, is stepping back from his operational responsibilities, the statement said. He will now be senior adviser.

BlueMountain, a credit-oriented fund founded in 2003, made gains as well as headlines by taking the other side of the so-called London Whale trade in which JPMorgan Chase & Co lost roughly $6.2 billion.

Wierenga joined the New York-based firm in 2008 and previously worked at Merrill Lynch where she was in charge of market risk in the Global Rates and FX trading business.

Feldstein, who played pick-up basketball with Harvard Law School classmate President Barack Obama, co-founded BlueMountain with fellow Harvard Law School alumnus and BlueMountain co-president Stephen Siderow. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)