BOSTON, June 30 Hedge fund BlueMountain, which
oversees $21.5 billion in assets, has reordered senior
management by promoting Amy Wierenga to chief risk officer as
Bryce Markus, who held that position and served as co-president,
cuts back on his roles at the firm.
"Amy Wierenga's promotion to Chief Risk Officer reflects
BlueMountain's deep bench of industry-leading talent," Chief
Executive Officer Andrew Feldstein said in a statement that
announced the changes on Thursday.
Markus, who joined BlueMountain in 2005 as a senior
portfolio manager, is stepping back from his operational
responsibilities, the statement said. He will now be senior
adviser.
BlueMountain, a credit-oriented fund founded in 2003, made
gains as well as headlines by taking the other side of the
so-called London Whale trade in which JPMorgan Chase & Co lost
roughly $6.2 billion.
Wierenga joined the New York-based firm in 2008 and
previously worked at Merrill Lynch where she was in charge of
market risk in the Global Rates and FX trading business.
Feldstein, who played pick-up basketball with Harvard Law
School classmate President Barack Obama, co-founded BlueMountain
with fellow Harvard Law School alumnus and BlueMountain
co-president Stephen Siderow.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)