By Maiya Keidan and Lawrence Delevingne
| LONDON/NEW YORK, April 4
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 4 British hedge fund
manager Alan Howard has raised more than $700 million from
outside investors for a new fund that he will solely manage, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources said the AH fund, which started trading
on March 1, had raised an additional $2 billion from the main
fund at Howard's firm, Brevan Howard Asset Management.
Hedge fund firms that launch new funds sometimes move money
from existing funds as well as raising cash from investors
externally.
The AH Fund seeks a minimum $50 million investment from each
investor, documents filed with U.S. regulator the Securities and
Exchange Commission showed. That is far bigger than the average
hedge fund investment per investor of $1.9 million, according to
data from global industry tracker Preqin.
A spokesman for Brevan Howard declined to comment.
Howard's new fund, which is named after his initials, will
charge a management fee of 0.75 percent and a performance fee of
30 percent.
The product - which is still open to new investment - has
been launched at a time when Brevan Howard, which manages $14.6
billion, has seen an asset decline of around $22 billion since
2012, from a combination of losses and client withdrawals.
Howard founded Brevan Howard in 2002 along with four former
colleagues from Credit Suisse and quickly gained assets based on
savvy macroeconomic bets.
Brevan Howard was granted an injunction on March 23 to
prevent Reuters publishing a story about the firm, claiming the
company's right to confidentiality outweighed public interest.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Pravin Char)