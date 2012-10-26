NEW YORK Oct 26 Hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management hired Credit Suisse Group AG's Don Carson and Hirak Biswas, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Carson ran Credit Suisse's U.S. dollar swaps desk, according to the Bloomberg report. Biswas joined Credit Suisse in 2010 as a director in U.S. government trading, the report said, citing a bank memo.

Both Carson and Biswas left Credit Suisse's New York office in the past two weeks. Carson will join Brevan Howard's New York office and Biswas will move to the hedge fund firm's office in Geneva, according to the Bloomberg report.

Brevan Howard is one of Europe's biggest and best-known hedge funds.