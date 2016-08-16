LONDON Aug 16 Investors pulled more than $3 billion from Brevan Howard's main hedge fund in the first half of the year, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The outflows, which came during a torrid six months for many firms, took the fund's assets down to $15.7 billion, the source said - a near halving of the fund's total assets three years ago at $28 billion.

News of the slide in assets was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The main fund, which bets on a range of assets including rates and currencies, lost 1.99 percent in 2015 to record its second-straight year of losses and was down 1 percent in the year to end-July, sources told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop and Adrian Croft)