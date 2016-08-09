BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
LONDON Aug 9 Leading European hedge fund Brevan Howard's main fund was down 1 percent in the year to the end of July, two sources said, handing back gains made after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
British billionaire Alan Howard's $16 billion fund, the performance of which is closely held, had gained 1 percent on June 24, the day after the referendum, to take its year-to-date performance at that point to 0.45 percent.
Howard's main fund, which uses macroeconomic analysis to bet on a variety of securities, has struggled in recent years, losing 1.99 percent in 2015 to post its second consecutive year of losses. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget